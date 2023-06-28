Home » Judge suggests Trump case not be moved to federal court
News

Judge suggests Trump case not be moved to federal court

by admin
Judge suggests Trump case not be moved to federal court

What did Donald Trump say?

Meanwhile, through his lawyers, Trump has tried to argue that the process should be held in federal court because the illegalities of which the Prosecutor’s Office accuses him took place between February and December 2017, when he was president.

But after a hearing of about three hours, today federal judge Alvin Hellerstein said that “the act for which the president has been charged is not related to anything under the authority of his office,” according to local media, including ABC. News.

“I am preparing to write and issue a decision within two weeks,” added the magistrate.

Transferring the case to federal court, the media say, would undermine the authority of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, give Trump’s lawyers an opportunity to seek a dismissal for presidential immunity, and in general would likely contribute to delaying the process.

Estimated trial dates could conflict with the GOP primary schedule when Trump is well positioned as a frontrunner, hampering his aspirations to return to the White House.

See also  Movicentro, Municipality and RFI close to the agreement

You may also like

in Sintra the panel with Lagarde, Powell and...

Inter Miami loses its seventh game in a...

Urban planning, the basis for a more just...

The collaboration between Emilia-Romagna and Pennsylvania — Enterprises...

Ernesto Luna highlights the work of Monaguense journalists...

The San Juan demands prompt installation of the...

The Area III tender-type was drawn up by...

Bukele’s re-election is already on the way, says...

A Tesla in autopilot mode crashes into a...

ISO, the role of certifications in the company...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy