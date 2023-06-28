Judge suggests Trump case not be moved to federal court

What did Donald Trump say?

Meanwhile, through his lawyers, Trump has tried to argue that the process should be held in federal court because the illegalities of which the Prosecutor’s Office accuses him took place between February and December 2017, when he was president.

But after a hearing of about three hours, today federal judge Alvin Hellerstein said that “the act for which the president has been charged is not related to anything under the authority of his office,” according to local media, including ABC. News.

“I am preparing to write and issue a decision within two weeks,” added the magistrate.

Transferring the case to federal court, the media say, would undermine the authority of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, give Trump’s lawyers an opportunity to seek a dismissal for presidential immunity, and in general would likely contribute to delaying the process.

Estimated trial dates could conflict with the GOP primary schedule when Trump is well positioned as a frontrunner, hampering his aspirations to return to the White House.

