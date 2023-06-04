Home » Cyber ​​attack on Pathé: “Play” paralyzes ticket booking
Business

Cyber ​​attack on Pathé: “Play” paralyzes ticket booking

by admin
Cyber ​​attack on Pathé: “Play” paralyzes ticket booking

Cyber ​​attack: Cinema tickets can no longer be bought online at Pathé – other large Swiss companies affected

The website and app of the Pathé cinema chain have been paralyzed for days. In between, not even card payments worked on site. The attack by a notorious cybercrime group on the IT service provider Unico is likely to be behind this.

Can no longer sell tickets online: the cinema chain Pathé.

Image: Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone

For days it has not been possible to buy tickets for film screenings on the website and in the app of the Pathé cinema chain. The film program is also not available in the usual format, but is only available as a PDF file for the individual cinemas. The deadlines are unusually short: the program from Saturday will only be accessible from Friday evening. The Pathé cinema program is also currently not available on third-party websites.

See also  Pasta, record price increases: in Ancona a kilo costs 2.44 euros

You may also like

Fines, collected in Italy over 547 million. Record-breaking...

Pnrr, Meloni: “Full EU collaboration. Objective grounding of...

The “weight loss medicine” that Musk is also...

when will low interest rates return?

Massimo Giannini’s phenomenology: “they called him Jeeg Robot”...

Paradeplatz: Luxus-Schoggi, Vivi Nova, Verkehrshaus

Schlein: “My pussy is recovering”. In his book,...

Stock market tips and investment tips of the...

Russian funds to the League nothing but scoop:...

Google: Swiss media demand millions

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy