Cyber ​​attack on Pathé: “Play” paralyzes ticket booking

Cyber ​​attack: Cinema tickets can no longer be bought online at Pathé – other large Swiss companies affected The website and app of the Pathé cinema chain have been paralyzed for days. In between, not even card payments worked on site. The attack by a notorious cybercrime group on the IT service provider Unico is likely to be behind this.

Can no longer sell tickets online: the cinema chain Pathé. Image: Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone

For days it has not been possible to buy tickets for film screenings on the website and in the app of the Pathé cinema chain. The film program is also not available in the usual format, but is only available as a PDF file for the individual cinemas. The deadlines are unusually short: the program from Saturday will only be accessible from Friday evening. The Pathé cinema program is also currently not available on third-party websites.