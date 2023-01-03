Daily output doubled!The supply of oximeters has eased, Yuwell Medical said that the product price has increased due to the cancellation of discounts

The market price of the oximeter continues to receive attention. On January 2, Yuwell Medical responded to investors on the investor interaction platform, saying that there is currently no price increase for oximeter products, and the company has canceled discounts and discounts due to rising costs.

Behind the hot discussion on the price of oximeters, Shell Finance reporters noticed that the tight supply of oximeters has eased recently. On December 29, 2022, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology stated that it has organized industry and information authorities and production enterprises in Beijing, Hebei, Jiangsu, Shenzhen and other places to increase the production and supply of finger-clip pulse oximeters. 115,000 units increased to more than 250,000 units.

Netizens broke the news that Yuwell’s oximeter of the same model was actually sold for 94 yuan at the 88 Shopping Festival on the official website last year, but it has recently risen to 299 yuan, which pushed Yuwell Medical, which had not received much attention, into the spotlight. In this regard, according to media reports, the relevant staff of Yuwell Medical once responded that the price was set by the merchant itself.

However, the business license name of its Taobao official flagship store is Jiangsu Yuyue Network Technology Co., Ltd., which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

On January 3, a reporter from the Beijing News Shell Finance searched and found that the finger-clip oximeter products in the two links of Yuyue Medical’s Taobao flagship store all showed pre-sale 7-day delivery, and the prices of the three different models were all 299 yuan. In the product review area of ​​its Taobao flagship store, many netizens who have bought the product commented that the current price of the product is much higher than their own (previous) purchase price. Many netizens broke the news that its original purchase price ranged from 139-179 yuan.

Yuwell Medical’s 2022 semi-annual report shows that the company’s household electronic testing and in vitro diagnostic business in the first half of the year increased by 7.38% compared with the same period last year. The penetration rate and market share of its main products, electronic blood pressure monitors, continue to increase. Product performed well.

From 94 yuan to 299 yuan, is the price of Yuwell Medical’s oximeter too high? Is it due to rising costs? What about the prices of other brands of oximeters?

Libang Instruments stated that the company’s household finger oximeter is mainly sold by Libang Smart Health, a holding subsidiary, and its terminal market price is around 200 yuan.

On December 28, 2022, the Beijing News Shell Finance reporter browsed the Ali Health Pharmacy and found that there were 6 products that could be found, with prices ranging from 199 yuan to 450 yuan. Among them, one oximeter product marked as in stock shows that it is sold out, and one product that shows that it cannot be purchased in Beijing. The current Oggs medical oximeter product with a price tag of 188 yuan is a pre-sale product and will be shipped within 5 days after payment. , When Shell Finance reporters inquired about the delivery products of the remaining products, they were told that they would arrange as soon as possible after placing the order, and the actual logistics information shall prevail.

By January 3, the reporter found that the current tight supply of oximeters has eased. The reporter searched Ali Health Pharmacy again that day and found that the searchable oximeter products have increased to 16, and 13 of them can be ordered in Beijing. However, some high-priced items cannot be ordered, and it displays “This item is temporarily unavailable for purchase”.

Behind the ease of product supply tension is that relevant departments are organizing related companies to expand production capacity and ensure supply.

On December 29, 2022, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology stated in an online press conference on “Security of Key Medical Materials for Epidemic Prevention and Control” that it has organized industry and information authorities and production enterprises in Beijing, Hebei, Jiangsu, Shenzhen and other places to increase Production and supply of finger-clip pulse oximeters, the daily output increased from 115,000 units in early December to more than 250,000 units.

On January 3, a reporter from Shell Finance searched the registration status of the oximeter at the State Food and Drug Administration.

The reporter noticed that there are currently 77 pieces of information on oximeter-related products registered for domestic medical devices, including finger-clip pulse oximeters, pulse oximeters, temperature and pulse oximeters, and most of them can meet the requirements at the same time. Medical institutions and families measure blood oxygen saturation and pulse rate on the human body.

Among the A-share listed companies, in addition to Yuyue Medical, other companies that produce oximeters include Aipeng Medical, Aojiahua, Kangtai Medical, Libang Instruments, Jiuan Medical and Biolight. Due to the complexity of the business and the wide variety of products, the contribution of oximeters to the performance of listed companies is small or difficult to evaluate. Among them, the performance of Kangtai Medical is greatly affected by blood oxygen products. In the first half of 2022, the operating income of the company’s blood oxygen products was 154 million yuan, accounting for 46.39% of the revenue in the first half of the year. Moreover, the company’s blood oxygen product revenue in the first half of the year experienced a year-on-year decrease of 45.32%, and its total revenue decreased by 35.5% year-on-year during the same period.

Recently, related listings have also actively stated that they are expanding production in large quantities. On January 3, Kangtai Medical stated on the investor interaction platform that the company had accumulated a large number of orders before, and the company continued to expand production capacity according to the order situation, and the daily production capacity of (oximeter) increased to 150,000 units/set. Delivery, new orders have begun to be scheduled for delivery, and the company is working overtime to produce and do its best to ensure market supply. And it once stated on December 28, 2022 that the current daily output of the company’s oximeter exceeds 100,000 units/set, and the follow-up company will continue to expand production capacity according to orders and market demand, and do its best to meet the order demand.

On December 28, 2022, Jiu’an Medical also stated on the investor interaction platform that the sales of oximeters have increased recently, and the company is also paying attention to market changes, making every effort to ensure the orderly advancement of production, and strive to meet market demand.

Libang Instruments pointed out in a recent investor survey that with the further liberalization of the national epidemic prevention and control policy, the company’s household finger oximeters are in strong demand, and the company is currently actively expanding production capacity to meet market demand.

