Daimler Truck: Chief Financial Officer Jochen Goetz died unexpectedly

Jochen Goetz, chief financial officer of the truck division spun off from Mercedes Benz, died suddenly at the age of 52.

Goetz died in a “tragic accident” last Saturday, his employer explained.

The financial expert worked for the car manufacturer for more than three decades.

The chief financial officer of the split-off Mercedes Benz truck division, Jochen Goetz, is dead. The 52-year-old died “suddenly and unexpectedly in a tragic accident” last Saturday, he said Daimler Truck.

Goetz has been responsible for the finances of the world‘s largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles since 2021. At that time, Daimler Truck had been split off from Mercedes Benz. Goetz worked for the car manufacturer for more than 36 years. He began his career with an apprenticeship as an industrial clerk.

“The death of Jochen Goetz is a huge loss for Daimler Truck, both personally and professionally,” said Martin Daum, CEO of Daimler Truck. Goetz “significantly helped shape” today’s Dax group and, as CFO, “consistently worked to ensure that the company is now more economically successful than ever before,” says Daum.

The chairman of the supervisory board of Daimler Truck Holding AG, the former Siemens boss Joe Kaeser, was also dismayed. “We mourn a great manager and people,” said Kaeser. Just a few days ago, Goetz presented the supervisory board “convincingly and confidently about the successful financial development of ‘his company'”.

Daimler Truck was included in the Dax in March 2022. Business with articulated lorries and buses has been going well recently. Almost tripled its profit to 795 million euros in the first quarter of this year. According to company information, Goetz was also able to raise the annual forecast after a strong first half of the year. The manager leaves behind a wife and two children.

