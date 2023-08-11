Home » Danger for allergy sufferers: -canned fish recalled due to incorrect declaration
Business

Danger for allergy sufferers: -canned fish recalled due to incorrect declaration

by admin
Danger for allergy sufferers: -canned fish recalled due to incorrect declaration

Danger for allergy sufferers: Kaufland canned fish recalled due to incorrect declaration

Email Share More Twitter Print Feedback Report a bug

Spotted an Error?

Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks.

There is no genetic engineering in the plant

But don’t worry: they’re genetically modified

The manufacturer is recalling a canned fish from Appel because of an incorrect declaration. The product was on sale at Kaufland.

Links marked with a symbol or underline are affiliate links. If a purchase is made, we receive a commission – at no additional cost to you! More info

Incorrect labeling of a canned fish leads to a food recall. Maris Food GmbH is recalling the tender filets of herring in dill-herb cream from Appel. This is currently reported by the portal food alert. The canned fish is partially incorrectly declared. The labeling of the allergens skimmed milk powder, chicken egg yolk and soy is missing.

The manufacturer has therefore withdrawn the affected batch from sale. The affected canned herring is not suitable for allergy sufferers.

Allergic reactions to the affected allergens can range from itching, hives to shortness of breath. Vomiting and diarrhea can also occur.

Have groceries, drugstore products and drinks conveniently delivered to your home

Food Recall of Applel Herring Fillets: The Affected Lot

The following product is currently being recalled:

Appel Tender fillets of herring in dill and herb cream

Packaging unit: 200 gram can Batch number: L07Q086 Best before date: 03/27/2027

The products were only sold in Kaufland branches Saxony-Anhalt.

See also  Miles & More renews partnership with Loyalty Partner Solutions

Other batches of the product are not affected by the recall and can be consumed without hesitation. Even people who are not allergic to chicken protein, skimmed milk powder and soy can continue to consume the product.

Maris Food GmbH asks customers who have bought the product in question to stop consuming it and return it to Kaufland for a refund of the purchase price. A receipt is not required for the return. Consumers can contact the manufacturer on 04721/650-0 if they have any questions.

The original of this post “Kaufland canned fish recalled due to incorrect declaration” comes from chip.de.

Weekly: Inform, understand the background, make the right decision:

mos/CHIP

You may also like

Holidays in August 2023, the new summer destination...

Rents: class action lawsuit over inflation adjustments |...

Resolution 23 of 08/01/2023 – Integration of previous...

Li Gang and Municipal Industry Group Visit Lanbao...

Hut 8 signs support agreement with Macquarie

China discovers that it needs US investment for...

Huawei reports revenue and profit growth in the...

Africa: with the Kampala Declaration, coffee becomes a...

Zhou Dayong, Chairman of Municipal Industry Group, Conducts...

Emscher advertises the use of waste water heat:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy