Danger for allergy sufferers: -canned fish recalled due to incorrect declaration

Danger for allergy sufferers: Kaufland canned fish recalled due to incorrect declaration

Email Share More Twitter Print Feedback Report a bug

Spotted an Error?

Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks.

There is no genetic engineering in the plant

But don’t worry: they’re genetically modified

The manufacturer is recalling a canned fish from Appel because of an incorrect declaration. The product was on sale at Kaufland.

Links marked with a symbol or underline are affiliate links. If a purchase is made, we receive a commission – at no additional cost to you! More info

Incorrect labeling of a canned fish leads to a food recall. Maris Food GmbH is recalling the tender filets of herring in dill-herb cream from Appel. This is currently reported by the portal food alert. The canned fish is partially incorrectly declared. The labeling of the allergens skimmed milk powder, chicken egg yolk and soy is missing.

The manufacturer has therefore withdrawn the affected batch from sale. The affected canned herring is not suitable for allergy sufferers.

Allergic reactions to the affected allergens can range from itching, hives to shortness of breath. Vomiting and diarrhea can also occur.

Have groceries, drugstore products and drinks conveniently delivered to your home

Food Recall of Applel Herring Fillets: The Affected Lot

The following product is currently being recalled:

Appel Tender fillets of herring in dill and herb cream

Packaging unit: 200 gram can Batch number: L07Q086 Best before date: 03/27/2027

The products were only sold in Kaufland branches Saxony-Anhalt.

Other batches of the product are not affected by the recall and can be consumed without hesitation. Even people who are not allergic to chicken protein, skimmed milk powder and soy can continue to consume the product.

Maris Food GmbH asks customers who have bought the product in question to stop consuming it and return it to Kaufland for a refund of the purchase price. A receipt is not required for the return. Consumers can contact the manufacturer on 04721/650-0 if they have any questions.

The original of this post “Kaufland canned fish recalled due to incorrect declaration” comes from chip.de.

Weekly: Inform, understand the background, make the right decision:

mos/CHIP

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

