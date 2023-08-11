Animal protection organizations demonstrate in Hamburg | > – News

Status: 08/11/2023 1:30 p.m

Animal rights activists called for better support for animal shelters in Hamburg on Friday. Around 200 demonstrators gathered in front of City Hall.

Hundreds of stuffed animals were placed on cages at the demo. Dozens of posters drew attention to the fact that animal shelters were bursting at the seams.

Demands for new building for animal shelter

Frank Weber, head of the Franziskus animal shelter, said on NDR 90.3: “The main requirement is that a new animal shelter has to be built in Hamburg. The one on Süderstraße is definitely dilapidated.”

Money from dog tax should be used for animal welfare

But there is no money for that. That is why the animal rights activists are demanding that the money from the dog tax should be used for animal welfare. Weber: “The income from the dog tax throughout Germany is currently 400 million euros per year. It can be used for everything – what it is not used for is animal welfare.”

In addition, the animal rights activists are demanding more support for the animal boards or the construction of pigeon lofts in Hamburg.

