Dare to Create Unbounded Beauty and Persistence, Kohler Appears in Design Shanghai and Goes to Kohler’s 150th Anniversary Dare to Create Journey

From June 8th to 11th, “Design Shanghai”, an authoritative design event in Asia, was held at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center. On the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the establishment of the brand, KOHLER, the global kitchen and bathroom pioneer brand, invites designers and artists to gather at the Kohler Design Shanghai Design Forum to discuss daring and creative design and go on a journey of daring to create together. At the same time, Kohler joined hands with Idealist, a contemporary design and lifestyle media platform, to create a joint booth at the exhibition site to interpret Kohler’s extraordinary journey and innovative spirit since its 150th anniversary.

Kohler’s special session forum carefully crafted by Kohler kicked off on the afternoon of June 8. The theme of the session was “Dare to Create Boundaries”. Ji Yutang, founder of TonyChi Studio, and Da Qiao, partner of Zaha Hadid Architects, were invited. Yu and Wang Ziling and Kohler gathered together to discuss bold design with professional authority and more forward-looking thinking and vision, and to illuminate the beauty of life with design and art.

Kohler Design Shanghai Design Forum

David Kohler, chairman and CEO of Kohler Group, attended the forum and said, “As the title sponsor of the Design Forum, Kohler is very happy to have such a stage where many designers and artists gather to share their insights and practices. .This year marks the 150th anniversary of Kohler, and we are honored to share our theme ‘Come all creators’ with you. Here, we also invite all partners, artists, designers and talented creators from all over the world to share with you Kohler jointly explored more possibilities of daring design.” Afterwards, David Kohler also attended the discussion session to discuss daring design with Ji Yutang, Daqiao Yu and Wang Ziling.

David Kohler, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Kohler Group, delivered a speech at the Design Forum

As one of the many creators that Kohler is moving forward hand in hand, “IDEAT” and Kohler jointly built an unbounded snow world that transcends time and boundaries and blends virtuality and reality in this exhibition. Kohler joined hands with brand spokesperson Gu Ailing, based on the core spirit of Kohler’s 150th anniversary daring journey, combined with personal experience as inspiration to integrate ice and snow into artistic creation, and reshaped “Snowflake K” with a unique perspective and abstract symbolic techniques, showing Kohler’s innovation and innovation. The meaning of “dare to create” for breakthrough.

2023 Design Shanghai Kohler x IDEAT Joint Booth

Under the call of the theme of “Come all creators” for Kohler’s 150th anniversary, more creators have joined in and interpreted the spirit of innovation in their own unique ways. This time, the commemorative art series created by cutting-edge artist Wang Ziling for Kohler’s 150th anniversary is also on display. Through insights into the innovative techniques of Chinese ink painting, he integrates abstract art into Kohler bathroom products, and combines Kohler’s innovative use of special glazes and precious materials. Create a more elegant home lifestyle with breakthrough artistic attempts.

Kohler joins hands with Wang Ziling to create the 150th anniversary commemorative art series

Kohler has always regarded “dare to create” as an important gene for brand development. On the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the establishment of the brand, under the theme of “Come all creators”, Kohler convened talented creators in different fields, whether they were employees or consumers. The creators, partners, and artists will tell the story of Kohler’s daring journey and the bold imagination of the future. In the future, Kohler will continue to open up new fields with a bold attitude, constantly surpass and break through in the extreme, create a sustainable and beautiful life with better design and innovation, and jointly shape the next 150 years.

Kohler, a global kitchen and bathroom brand founded in 1873, was established in Wisconsin, USA, and now it has become one of the largest and oldest family businesses in the United States. From the birth of the first “manger” bathtub to the innovation of many bathroom concepts, for 150 years, Kohler has adhered to the concept of “creating an elegant life” and created many miracles. It has become a global kitchen and bathroom classic in a century of inheritance. In addition to the kitchen and bathroom business, Kohler Group also has strong strength in the power system and hotel real estate business.

