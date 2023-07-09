Datome, the private blockchain that helps companies with critical processes

Datome, the blockchain to manage critical processes

Cryptocurrencies are on the blockchain how the proverbial “tip” is to the iceberg: it is a part, a smaller one at that, which uses a technology that in technical terms could be defined as “multipurpose”, ie with multiple areas of application. The blockchain-cryptocurrency pairing hit the headlines starting from 2017-2018when the value of Bitcoin began to run rapidly, but, as said, the “blockchain” is much more than just a technology for virtual coins.

Strengthened by this conviction, Angelomario Moratti, through his vehicle Seven, decided in 2018 to finance the birth of Mangrove Blockchain Solutions, a software house that brought together some initiatives then underway between Turin, Milan and Rome. “Mangrove, since its inception, has been a research laboratory that has experimented with practically all the possible applications of blockchain technologies”, he tells Affaritaliani.it Gian Luca Petrelli, Group CEO of Mangrovia Blockchain Solutions. “This has allowed us to accumulate valuable skills and to create very sophisticated solutions for our customers. The level achieved was recognized by the prestigious consultancy firm Gartner which placed Mangrove among the eight best players in the world“.

“With my arrival a year ago”, continues Petrelli, “it was decided to combine the traditional ad-hoc developments, typical of a software house, with a standardized product to be supplied in Platform As A Service mode (or on demand, ed). This is how Datome was recently born (crasis between Data and Genome). It is a B2B service that allows client companies to have their own private blockchain to be used to manage critical processes or trace their supply chain through a reliable database that can be consulted by external stakeholders”.

Gianluca Petrelli on the left and Angelomario Moratti on the right

