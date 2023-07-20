Davide Desario leaves Caltagirone: he will be the new director of beraking latest news

Davide Desario appointed new director of beraking latest news. Desario, currently director of the Free Press Leggo, takes the place left weeks ago by Gianmarco Chiocci who has been at the helm of Tg1 for a few weeks.

A life in via del Tritone

Born in Rome 52 years ago, Desario began his career at the Messaggero in Rome at a very young age. First in the editorial office of Ostia and then landed in the breaking latest news of central Rome where he came to be the deputy news editor. In 2013 he was promoted to editor-in-chief responsible for the web version of the newspaper. In particular, he was responsible for developing the social platforms of Il Messaggero and the MessaggeroTV project, reaching the important milestone of almost 2 million unique users.

The transition to Leggo

From 2018 Azzurra Caltagirone appointed him director of the free newspaper Leggo where, with a team quite remodeled by the editorial crisis, he achieved excellent results in particular with the website. Now a new adventure begins for Desario at beraking latest news where he will have to coordinate the press agency team left by Chiocci.

The future of the free press

There is excitement in the editorial staff of Leggo and the totonomi has already begun. In pole position there would be Marco Pasqua, currently editor of the Messaggero, and Gianluca Perino (head of the Interior of the Messenger). The quotations of Guglielmo Nappi are rising sharply: the latter was one of the founders of Leggo, knows very well all the members of the editorial staff and the free press machine. However, Azzurra Caltagirone would be skeptical about his appointment given that Nappi, head of the web of the Roman newspaper, is a figure that is difficult to replace at the helm of the internet section.

Subscribe to the newsletter



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

