Analysis of Recent Policy Catalysts and Market Outlook for Real Estate, Brokerages, and Other Sectors

Title: Policy Catalysts Focus on Real Estate and Non-Bank Sectors, Driving Market Recovery

Date: [Insert Date]

In recent market analysis, CITIC Construction Investment has highlighted the significant impact of policy catalysts on non-bank and real estate sectors. The relaxation of various policies in 2014 has shown that the real estate market and its chain can endure for about a month, leading to a potential increase of approximately 10% in real estate profits. Furthermore, brokerages have experienced excess returns in the month following capital market reform dividends. The stabilization and rise of upstream ferrous commodities and chemicals, coupled with the deepening destocking and bottoming out of PPI, are expected to drive the recovery of industrial and enterprise profits. As the peak season of “Golden September Silver October” is approaching, industry recommendations include securities companies, real estate chains (real estate/building materials/steel), construction, automobiles, non-ferrous metals/petroleum, insurance, among others.

CITIC Securities has affirmed that the economy’s continuous improvement and the recovery of profits will be the general direction during the third long-term window period of the year. While policy implementation speed, market expectations, and sector rotation transactions may cause small rhythms in the market, the real estate, technology, and energy resources sectors are highlighted as major themes, ignoring short-term expectation games. Policies in the second half of the year will mainly concentrate on expanding domestic demand, fostering confidence, and mitigating risks. Driven by these policy measures, coupled with price factors, the economic trend is expected to be clear and listed companies’ profitability will move closer to recovery. However, the pace and intensity of policy implementation may vary across different fields and regions. During the long window period, a sufficient increase in active funds and positive changes in the three main lines are anticipated, without frequent high-frequency switching.

Guotai Junan Securities has emphasized that the “eating market” is not yet over and the unilateral rise has now transitioned to the spread of hot spots. While last week witnessed high fluctuations in both the weight and broad base indexes, it is essential to note that the potential for investment opportunities and trading hotspots remains prevalent. The exposure of macro risks and sufficient pricing of cross-assets have laid a solid foundation for the bottoming of the stock index. Positive statements from market participants and promising policies, such as the expansion of domestic demand and the activation of capital markets, instill confidence that a bottom-up evolution will occur. Although the opening of the index space depends on long-term expectations and the reduction of uncertainty through stronger reforms and initiatives, stocks as “asset attributes” continue to exhibit improvement and present favorable trading opportunities. Therefore, while real estate and non-bank sectors experienced volatility in the early stages, this does not signify the end of the eating market; on the contrary, hot spots are expected to spread.

China Merchants Securities has conducted a comprehensive analysis of previous brokerage market surges since 2010, highlighting repetitive patterns. During the surges, the Wind A index and broad-based indexes witnessed considerable growth, and A shares entered a periodical index. However, in the short term after the surge, the market often experiences a period of rest. The market style transitions during the surge and subsequent 1-3 months, with the growth style initially dominating and then shifting towards mandatory consumption and growth. Notably, the financial sector and the TMT sector tend to outperform Wonder All A during the brokerage market surge, with a success rate reaching 75%. After the end of the surge, dominant industries spread to the consumer industry, particularly consumption + growth, followed by the medicine industry. Considering current fundamentals, events, and policies, TMTs with significant marginal improvement around performance, such as computer equipment and applications, semiconductors, consumer electronics, components, durable consumer goods (home appliances, household goods), automobiles and parts, are expected to remain the main focus of the market.

In conclusion, policy catalysts targeting real estate and non-bank sectors, coupled with positive economic trends and the recovery of profits, are expected to drive the market’s gradual recovery. Although short-term fluctuations and sector rotation transactions may occur, investment opportunities and trading hotspots will continue to emerge. It is important to note that the information provided in this article is for reference purposes only and should not be considered as substantive investment advice. Individuals are encouraged to operate at their own risk. For the latest news and insights concerning the stock market and policy information, interested individuals can download the “Securities Times” official APP or follow their WeChat public account.

Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

