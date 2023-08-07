E-cars will soon be cheaper thanks to this simple trick

Inexpensive e-cars are the dream of many customers who want to get away from the combustion engine – but simply cannot afford it. Transport Minister Volker Wissing has a plan for them as to how soon the prices of electric cars will fall. But insiders raise doubts that it will work.

E-cars are significantly more expensive than combustion engines in terms of purchase price. This puts major obstacles in the way of the planned turnaround in mobility. The Federal Transport Minister relies on the to solve the problem company car effect.

Inexpensive e-cars: Transport Minister hopes for a company car effect

“A lot of electric cars that are registered are company cars,” says Volker Wissing (source: dpa via Zeit). Company cars are usually exchanged more quickly by companies than private individuals change their old car for a newer model. A high proportion of BEVs among company cars would therefore have a positive effect, since that is how it is The contingent of cheaper used electric vehicles is increasing.

“We’re not talking about big limousines either, as many people think. The classic company car is a standard vehicle,” so Wissing on. Accordingly, the previous company cars would also have to go well with the used customers.

With the plan, Wissing also aims to support tax advantages for company cars, which are currently under criticism. His argument: Anyone who wants to make company cars less attractive is harming the used market, especially electric cars.

Problem: Private e-car share much higher than company cars

But are so many company cars really electric, as Wissing thinks? Contrary to Wissing’s statement, the proportion of electric cars among private customers has so far been significantly higher than among companies. According to figures from the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA). Fully electric passenger cars account for 20.3 percent of new registrations among private buyers represent. In contrast, BEVs only account for 13.6 percent of company cars.

A survey by Deutsche Automobil Treuhand (DAT) also showed that in the company fleets only 6 percent electric on the way. After all, 19 percent assume that the next company car will be an electric car. Customer interest in e-cars is also currently declining overall.

So Wissing’s statements are more than optimistic, if you follow market observers. The company car effect may lead to falling prices for used electric vehicles. But so far the situation does not indicate that it will happen soon.

