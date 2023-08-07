Inner Mongolia Ensures Smooth Transportation Channel to Deliver Relief Supplies to Beijing Amid Heavy Rainfall

Inner Mongolia Works to Ensure Timely Delivery of Relief Supplies to Beijing

In response to the continuous heavy rainfall affecting Beijing and Hebei, the Transportation Department of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region is making every effort to open up transportation channels to ensure that relief supplies reach the rescue frontlines as quickly as possible.

The main access routes from Inner Mongolia to Beijing pass through Ulanqab City, Xilin Gol League, and Chifeng City, totaling 15 key access routes. Among them, there are 6 expressways, including the G6 Beijing-Tibet Expressway, G7 Beijing-Xinjiang Expressway, G18 Rongwu Expressway, G45 Daguang Expressway, G1013 Haizhang Expressway, and G5516 Suhua Expressway. In addition, there are 5 national highways and 4 provincial highways.

To ensure smooth access to Beijing, the transportation department has conducted comprehensive inspections of high-risk areas such as bridges, culverts, tunnels, downhill slopes, sharp bends, steep slopes, waterfront cliffs, high embankments, and construction sections of roads leading to Beijing. Any potential hazards identified are being addressed promptly.

Currently, all 15 key passages to Beijing are open and available for use. The transportation department is actively preparing for emergency rescue operations, including assembling 687 road traffic emergency teams and reserving an emergency transport capacity of 1,150 vehicles. Additionally, nearly 110,000 tons of emergency supplies have been stocked to ensure their availability during critical moments.

Inner Mongolia is determined to work with Beijing and other affected areas to combat the flood situation and provide timely assistance to those in need. The efficient transportation of relief supplies is crucial in ensuring the swift and effective delivery of aid to those affected by the heavy rainfall. The autonomous region stands ready to assist and support the rescue and relief efforts in any way possible.