Dax expected to open lower – investors look at economic data

On Friday it was 0.4 percent higher 16,469.75 points closed. He was up just before the market closed a new record high of 16,490.13 points jumped.

The stock exchanges in Europe followed the interest rate optimism of US investors following the latest US inflation data. The rate of inflation in Germany also eased in July due to the fact that food prices were no longer rising as rapidly. On Monday, the EU statistical office will present preliminary consumer price data for the euro zone for July.

Experts expect that Inflation wave continues to subside and to 5.2 percent falls. Consumer prices rose 5.5 percent in June.

Also at the start of the week is an estimate of the development of gross domestic product (GDP) in the euro area in the second quarter. Economists polled by Reuters expect there has been a mini-growth of 0.1 percent, ending the economic slide.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

