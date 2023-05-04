Home » Dax starts lower than expected to open
On Wall Street, the most important indices ended trading with losses after the interest rate decision by the US Federal Reserve. The monetary authorities raised the key monetary policy rate by a quarter percentage point to the new range of 5.0 to 5.25 percent at. At the same time, they signaled a possible pause in the rate hike cycle.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) is in the spotlight. Economists expect that the currency watchdogs around the head of the central bank, Christine Lagarde, will raise the key rates again because of the stubbornly high inflation in the euro area. The majority of economists expect that the euro watchdogs are taking their foot off the gas a little because of the recent banking turmoil and key rates will only increase by a quarter of a percentage point. In March they had raised interest rates by 0.50 percentage points.

