Models, equipment, design and price

In the coming year, Samsung will expand its high-end smartphone series with new models. In keeping with the year 2024, the devices will be called the Galaxy S24, that much is certain. But even apart from the name, some details about the smartphones are already known.

2023 was the year of the Samsung Galaxy S23. Again, the Galaxy systems and the camera are in the foreground. Above all, the Galaxy S23 Ultra scores with a thick equipment of 200-megapixel camera, S-Pen and huge screen. It is therefore the most popular model in the range – according to the Korean news site “Yonhab”, the Ultra accounts for 60 percent of sales. And this despite the fact that the device is the most expensive of the series. In general, Samsung has increased the prices of the Galaxy S23, which was not least due to inflation. But what course is the manufacturer taking with the next generation? TECHBOOK summarizes all reports on the Samsung Galaxy S24 below.

Samsung Galaxy S24 in three models

Not surprisingly, there are said to be three models of the Galaxy S24. After all, the manufacturer has been running this line for years. In 2024 we are again expecting a classic Galaxy S24, a Galaxy S24+ and an Ultra model in which Samsung packs the best that the manufacturer has to offer. The Ultra will again be the model that can be operated with the S Pen. It has practically inherited the Note series, the production of which Samsung completely stopped at the end of 2021.

Probably little change in design

In terms of design, the jump from the Galaxy S22 to the S23 was particularly noticeable in the camera on the back. With the S23 and S23+, Samsung has dispensed with the camera bezel protruding from the housing. This has given the two models more resemblance to the Ultra, which already lacked the bezel. Otherwise, the manufacturer has left the design almost unchanged, with the exception of new colors that come with every generation. We will probably see the same with the Galaxy S24. So far, reports agree that Samsung will keep its iconic design in the upcoming smartphones. This is not surprising, given that the devices have a not inconsiderable recognition value similar to that of the iPhone.

But there could be minor changes. The first sources report that Samsung could do without one of the two telephoto cameras on the Galaxy S24. This would probably change the arrangement of the lenses on the back a bit. How exactly that should look like is still unclear.

Samsung relies on new software for the camera

With the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung has integrated a camera with 200 megapixels for the first time in the series. It will probably stay with us in the Galaxy S24. In general, Samsung will probably not change the camera equipment as much as some might expect. In terms of hardware, the manufacturer could reportedly even cut costs. Via the Chinese Twitter alternative Weibo, the well-known leaker Ice Universe announced that Samsung will remove one of the telephoto cameras from the Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, this does not mean that the zoom quality deteriorates. Instead, Samsung is said to be planning to use a new periscope module with “real” optical zoom and variable focal length. This should allow a digital zoom of up to 150x or an optical zoom of 5x over 10x up to 15x.

So far, however, there is probably no 1-inch sensor, which is also being speculated for the iPhone 15 and which models such as the Xiaomi 12S Ultra and Vivo X90 Pro already have.

Scroll backwards at the processor

For years, Samsung has offered two versions of its high-end smartphones. In Europe and Asia, the devices were mostly available with an Exynos processor, while in the USA a Snapdragon from Qualcomm was used. There were always complaints because the models behaved differently in different situations. Overall, it was also said that the Exynos version is not quite as powerful.

With the Galaxy S23, Samsung finally implemented what users have been wanting for a long time: a uniform processor. All models use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 in a special Galaxy version. But now Samsung itself gave a hint in a conference call, which suggests that the manufacturer could switch back to the Galaxy S24. When asked about the return of the Exynos in its smartphones, the group said:

… our goal is to develop our business with a full lineup that can be applied in all of the Galaxy series segments, and we are currently pursuing reentry to the flagship segment. English: Our goal is to develop our business with a full range of products that can be used in all segments of the Galaxy series, and we are currently aiming to re-enter the flagship segment. Samsung Earnings Result Conference Call Q1 FY2023

In addition to the version with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, there could be models with Exynos chips again in some regions. To be more precise, we are talking about the Exynos 2400. The SoC (System on Chip) is currently under development and has already gone through the first test phases. With its AMD graphics unit, it promises a lot of performance for gamers in particular. But the chip could also surprise in other ways, since Samsung recently had a lot of time for its development.

Prices and Availability

Samsung has been presenting its new flagship smartphones for years at a separate unboxing event, which traditionally takes place in February just before Mobile World Congress. It is therefore relatively certain that the devices of the Galaxy S24 series will be presented in February 2024. The prices are less specific. Samsung has already raised the prices for the Galaxy S23. At 949 euros, the entry-level model is 100 euros more expensive than its predecessor, and the Ultra even costs a whopping 1819 euros in the highest memory version. It is relatively unlikely that the new generation will be cheaper again.