All’s well that ends well, one might say after learning about what was agreed today in Rome in the meeting between Minister Adolfo Urso and the top management of Dazn after the platform debacle last week, when Serie A returns to the field. In fact, many subscribers had had problems watching Inter-Napoli, as well as Cremonese-Juventus and even Udinese-Empoli. Difficulty in using a service which is more and more expensive and not anomalous.

Today’s meeting was also attended by the Minister for Sport Andrea Abodi and Giacomo Lasorella, President of AgCom, the President of Lega Serie A, Lorenzo Casini and Luigi De Siervo, CEO of Lega Serie A.

«Three objectives – Adolfo Urso communicated – have been achieved: first of all the automatic compensation for all those who have suffered a disservice; secondly, the transfer of the risk monitoring and control center directly to Italy and finally an assurance that investments in technology are accelerated to avoid the recurrence of these disservices».

«The meeting was very satisfactory from the point of view of commitments. On the contrary, the technical analysis has allowed us to understand the reason for the disservices, their quantification, the will to meet subscribers, acknowledging the damage caused to them and the commitment to bring the technical structure to Italy. The wishes have been fulfilled, the reality then must be measured». This is the comment of the Minister of Sport, Andrea Abodi.

Dazn has assured that it will activate, without waiting for the request from the users, to automatically pay all the injured a quarter of the monthly subscription.

Compensation will take place by crediting the amount according to the payment methods chosen by each customer or by issuing a voucher. The refund procedure will be activated as early as this week and will be completed by the beginning of February. “Each interested user”, concludes the note, “will receive communication with confirmation of the refund to the email address associated with their account”.

In short, until next time “everything is under control”. And on Friday evening there is Napoli-Juve.