There are technologies that can help the process decarbonisation of the energy system: Energy Tech he tells you.

You know we can obtain energy from the winds at sea open or still by the movement of the waves? Or that there is a technology, ancient and innovative at the same time, for convert the energy of the sun’s rays into electricity? Did you know that in Italy we have the most powerful industrial supercomputer in the world? Or that it is possible to trap, store and use carbon dioxide as a resource? In this podcast, all the answers!

Episode 1

Have you ever taken a plane and found below you not only the sea but something that looked like an expanse of wind turbines? Well..they were! Find out how offshore wind works in this episode of Energy Tech – Innovation explained.

Episode 2

If you don’t know who (or what) HPC5 is and why it’s so special, you need to catch up. Also because, spoiler, it’s a source of Italian pride. Find out more in this episode of Energy Tech – Innovation explained.

Episode 3

Archimedes was the first to exploit the Sun in his inventions: but the most surprising thing is that millennia later, some scientists have taken up his idea to produce thermal energy. Find out how in the new episode of Energy Tech – Innovation explained.

Episode 4

If you don’t know what the acronym CCUs means, and you want to know the answer to this question, this episode is for you: discover one of the processes useful for the decarbonization of industries in today’s episode of Energy Tech – Innovation explained.

Episode 5

Did you know that marine energy includes not only wave motion but also tides, the salt gradient and even the temperature gradient of the waters? Learn about this incredible renewable energy source in today’s episode of Energy Tech – Innovation Explained.