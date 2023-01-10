The annual Spring Festival travel has started on January 7, and in Guangdong Province, there is also a wave of “motorcycle army” returning home.Compared with previous years, the number of motorcycles returning home this year has also increased a lot.

These people riding motorcycles are known as the “bike army returning home during the Spring Festival”. Most of them are migrant workers from other places to Guangdong. When the “motorcycle army” was in vogue, the highest number exceeded one million.

According to “Cover News“, Foshan Longshan gas station is a must-stop for most migrant workers returning to their hometowns in Guangdong. Migrant workers who plan to return to their hometowns on motorcycles have come to the gas station to refuel and collect supplies. According to the volunteers, after an 8-10 hour drive, many people can get home on the same day.

Since 2013, an oil company of a certain brand has carried out public welfare activities here, providing free refueling and rest services for migrant workers returning home on motorcycles and inter-provincial truck drivers during the Spring Festival travel rush.

The 57-year-old “veteran driver” Fang Lihui “is also in the motorcycle army. He has worked in Guangzhou for more than 20 years. Riding a motorcycle home is a way he often chooses. This year, he plans to start on the morning of January 10.It took him eight hours to cover the 400-kilometer journey, and he arrived at his hometown Guigang, Guangxi that night.

In addition, it is worth mentioning that in recent years, “special trains for returning home” are becoming a new choice for migrant workers returning home. On January 6, a return-home special train jointly organized by the Human Resources and Social Security Bureaus of Guangzhou, Guangdong and Qiannan Prefecture, Guizhou departed from Guangzhou South Railway Station. At the same time, the human resources and social security bureaus in many places also organized special cars and trains to pick up and drop off migrant workers back to their hometowns and back to work.