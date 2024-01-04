Dazn, here’s how much it will cost to watch Serie A after the increases

The Plus plan

The new Plus is the one that allows two devices to be viewed simultaneously even on different internet lines. A plan that has a higher price, the result of the choice made at the time to intervene on the distortions of the so-called “competition”. In this case the one-off payment goes from 449 euros (around 37 euros per month) to 539 euros (44.92 euros per month): 90 euros more with an increase of 20 percent. The monthly plan, however, is available at 59.99 euros per month, compared to the previous 55.99 euros per month. Finally, as an alternative, subscribers will be able to subscribe to the Annual Plan with payment in 12 monthly installments which will go from 45.99 euros to 49.99 euros per month.

The bet on Italy

These are the new plans revised upwards in a context in which the Netflix of sport has put the technical problems of the beginning behind it. Service improved thanks to investments which was followed by the choice to focus on Serie A again, acquiring the rights to all matches. This is a necessary choice, given that Sky has made the European competitions its own since 2024.

The search for economic balance

The theme of the search for economic balance remains for Dazn. Only considering Serie A (but on Dazn the offer also includes other sports) with 700 million euros in annual expenditure for Serie A rights – and with the contribution of 50 million per year from Tim with whom it renewed the agreement for the next 5 years to provide the app on Timvision in addition to the eighty million advertisements – a very narrow calculation considering the cost of the standard 359 euros as an average, places the level at around 1.9 million subscribers to reach balance in the Italian activities.

All this while on a global level that of 2022 (latest available) was a budget closed by the company headed by the tycoon Len Blavatnik with a loss of over one billion (1.14 billion euros). However, the red is 46% lower than the approximately 2.13 billion euros lost in 2021. And on record, in the meantime, there is a turnover that grew by 41% which in 2022 reached 2.2 billion dollars ( around two billion euros) which saw an upward adjustment evidently also due to the increase in the prices of services in some markets, such as the Italian one. According to Enders Analysis, 2024 should be the year of breakeven on a monthly basis next year and on an annual basis in 2025. All with revenues that in the last three years, again according to the analysis company’s calculations, would have grown respectively by 79%, 41% and 45% up to approximately $3.2 billion in 2023.

The fight against piracy

From a systemic perspective, the great unknown (in this case positive) is linked to the fight against audiovisual piracy. Which just last year had a turning point with the new law 93/2023 which came into force at the beginning of August which gives Agcom powers to intervene to darken sites within 30 minutes of the notification of those entitled. The platform – which was made available free of charge by the Lega Serie A to the Authority – is ready. Now all you have to do is start the car.

