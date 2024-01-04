Dženan Lončarević on the death of his own brother | Entertainment

Dženan Lončarević spoke about a family tragedy – the death of his own brother Senad.

Singer Dženan Lončarević works and performs at full speed, and he is extremely proud of his successful career. However, his private life was marked by a great tragedy, i.e. the death of his own brother Senad.

In 2008, Dženan experienced a family tragedy, from which he never recovered. Many do not know that Dženan dedicated the song “Strah me da te sanjam” to his deceased brother, which was included in his album from 2009. He found out about the death of his own brother before the performance:

“I will tell you one detail that some people interpreted wrongly, but only I know how much I had to beat myself at that moment. One New Year’s Eve I had to go on stage seemingly happy, smiling and in a great mood. I had to sing all night and to create a great atmosphere. Less than twenty days before that, I lost my own brother, but I couldn’t cancel the performance and I didn’t want to let people down who were expecting a great New Year’s Eve. They say it was phenomenal, but no one knew that I had to smile to cover up the huge, unbearable pain. I rarely talk about it, I rarely even remember that night, but I know that after it many things were no longer the same,” Dženan once said.



