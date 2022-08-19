Listen to the audio version of the article

Those who suffered from “wheel sickness” last weekend, complete with not seeing the Serie A matches scheduled on Dazn, will not need to provide any documentation or request. In short, for those who had been entangled in the inefficiencies that prevented the vision of Lazio-Bologna, Fiorentina-Cremonese, Salernitana-Rome and Spezia-Empoli during the first day of the championship, on Sunday 14 August 2022 a simplified refund procedure will be activated with respect to the current regulations. And the refund will also be doubled.

Compensation coming soon

Compensation is therefore arriving “by crediting the amount according to the payment methods chosen by each customer or by issuing vouchers” specifies Dazn after the meeting promoted by Undersecretary Valentina Vezzali with the TV platform, the Ministry of Economic Development, AgCom and the Lega Serie A. The novelty is also that the compensation, which will reach the user within the next 15 days, and will be equal to double the amount foreseen by Agcom – the matter is managed on the basis of the dictates of resolution 17/22 / CONS – which establishes a reimbursement of 25% of the cost of the subscription (up to 100%) for each non-viewing (a maximum of one per week can be calculated).

“The compensation measure, in accordance with the provisions of the Agcom resolution, will be equal to 25% of the monthly fee paid by each customer according to their subscription profile and, precisely because of the extraordinary nature of the event, an additional 25% , equal to the free use of a match day », says Dazn. Therefore, according to the current prices, there is a reimbursement of 10 to 20 euros on the monthly fee.

Vezzali’s satisfaction

«I sincerely thank all the participants for the concrete and constructive spirit that characterized today’s meeting, which had as its objective to dampen the controversy and above all to protect the users and the entire football system. This is why I express my satisfaction for the effort made by all the components who, each for their competence, have worked in search of shared and decisive solutions ». Thus in a note the undersecretary to the Prime Minister with responsibility for Sport, Valentina Vezzali, talks about the meeting with the top management of Dazn after the inefficiencies of the platform on the first day of Serie A.

«Thanks to the Government, this meeting was important to protect fans and users. Dazn reassured that it will not happen again, explained the reasons and gave ample guarantees on the quality of the service. It was important to be sure that this was an extraordinary episode, it must not repeat itself, ”said Lorenzo Casini, Serie A president, at the end of the table called by Undersecretary Vezzali. “The direct reimbursement for fans who have not been able to see the matches is also good – he continues – and as Serie A we will monitor for an increasingly efficient service”.