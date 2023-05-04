Home » De Luca makes fun of Meloni & Co: “Pichetto with the hat looked like Heidi”
Business

De Luca makes fun of Meloni & Co: “Pichetto with the hat looked like Heidi”

by admin
De Luca makes fun of Meloni & Co: “Pichetto with the hat looked like Heidi”

De Luca: “Meloni and Ministers? Pichetto with a 3-pointed hat reminded me of Heidi and the goats”

“Did you ever imagine that a Palazzo Chigi was there cabaret? I saw these pictures, I got excited, the president of Advise who walked, how nice, then entered the hall of the council of ministers, rang the bell, and all the ministers clapped their hands. Minister Pichetto in the cocked hat, I remembered Heidi, the goats smile at you. But where in the world does this happen? Who are we to trust?”

Thus the governor of Campania Vincent DeLucaat the public assembly of Confindustria Caserta which was held at the headquarters of Coca Cola Hbc Italia, in the industrial area of ​​Marcianise, he commented on the video shot at Palazzo Chigi by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Workers’ Day, before presiding over the Cabinet.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  In Aprica the contract for waste collection in the Tigullio basin

You may also like

It was my first time on Sylt –...

The Fed raises rates again by 25 points,...

The “lesion” has not been eliminated. The crisis...

Stock markets in China up after Fed decision

Di Maio and the beautiful Alessia: tenderness overlooking...

The EU wants to close loopholes in sanctions...

China: manufacturing PMI contracted in March

The “lesion” has not been cured, and the...

White gold – or yuck: about the end...

«The Government must accelerate on the ZLS»

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy