Home » De Nora: full exercise of the greenshoe option by Citigroup
Business

De Nora: full exercise of the greenshoe option by Citigroup

by admin
De Nora: full exercise of the greenshoe option by Citigroup

De Nora, Italian leader in the field of electrochemistry and sustainable technologies, collaborates with Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG for the IPO of Thyssenkrupp Nucera. This multinational, listed on Euronext Milan, is actively engaged in the green hydrogen sector, underlining its considerable importance in the modern electrochemical panorama.

The recent announcement concerns the full exercise of the greenshoe option by Citigroup. This option involved a total of 3,947,250 shares, previously placed with investors during the IPO. These shares were provided to Citigroup through a stock loan from Thyssenkrupp Project 1 GmbH and De Nora. Based on the final IPO price, set at 20 euros per share, De Nora will benefit from gross proceeds of 26.8 million euros from the sale of 1,342,065 shares. After the payment and delivery of the greenshoe shares, De Nora holds 25.85% of the share capital of Thyssenkrupp Nucera. The Italian company has declared its intention to continue the long-term partnership with Thyssenkrupp Nucera and Thyssenkrupp AG. Since 7 July 2023, Thyssenkrupp Nucera shares have been traded on the regulated market (regulierter Markt) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard), under the ticker symbol NCH2.

See also  Shaanxi Broadcasting and Television Network's profit in the first three quarters both increased, with a net profit of 54.513 million yuan | DVBCN

You may also like

Gasoline, distributors must now also display the “average...

Event industry under pressure – Even major concerts...

Ivory Coast: goal of transforming half of the...

Fiscal peace, FdI to Salvini: “Untimely. Does not...

The Controversy Surrounding Crab Sticks: A Deceptive Delicacy...

Exor, the Agnellis invest in Optalysys optical chips....

Twitter Struggles with Revenue and Layoffs Under Musk’s...

According to the money expert, couples have to...

‘WITH’ the Provincial Coordinators appointed: the Puglia network

Mobile communications – Salt asks customers to pay...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy