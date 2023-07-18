De Nora: full exercise of the greenshoe option by Citigroup

De Nora, Italian leader in the field of electrochemistry and sustainable technologies, collaborates with Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG for the IPO of Thyssenkrupp Nucera. This multinational, listed on Euronext Milan, is actively engaged in the green hydrogen sector, underlining its considerable importance in the modern electrochemical panorama.

The recent announcement concerns the full exercise of the greenshoe option by Citigroup. This option involved a total of 3,947,250 shares, previously placed with investors during the IPO. These shares were provided to Citigroup through a stock loan from Thyssenkrupp Project 1 GmbH and De Nora. Based on the final IPO price, set at 20 euros per share, De Nora will benefit from gross proceeds of 26.8 million euros from the sale of 1,342,065 shares. After the payment and delivery of the greenshoe shares, De Nora holds 25.85% of the share capital of Thyssenkrupp Nucera. The Italian company has declared its intention to continue the long-term partnership with Thyssenkrupp Nucera and Thyssenkrupp AG. Since 7 July 2023, Thyssenkrupp Nucera shares have been traded on the regulated market (regulierter Markt) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard), under the ticker symbol NCH2.

