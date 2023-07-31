De Nora: growth of 17.6% in the first half of 2023

In the first half of 2023, Industrie De Nora recorded an increase in profits of 17.6% on an annual basis, reaching 46.7 million euros. At the same time, revenues increased by 2.4% to 420.4 million (+4.1% at constant exchange rates). This success is primarily attributed to the Energy Transition business unit, which delivered 400 MW of green hydrogen production technology. This has brought the total production of 2022 to date to 700 MW, consolidating De Nora’s global leadership position, as highlighted by Paolo Dellacha’, CEO.

The operating result (Ebitda) amounted to 86.1 million euros, with an Ebitda margin of 20.5%, while Ebit was 67.4 million (+7.3%). De Nora closed the half year with a positive net financial position of 8.4 million, a notable trend reversal compared to -18.7 million as at 30 June 2022. The backlog, or set of orders to be processed, amounts to 721 .7 million, thanks to the acquisition of new orders and the good progress of projects.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

