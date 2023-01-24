The Board of Directors of Dea Capital deemed the consideration of

1.50 euro “cum dividend” per share envisaged as part of the voluntary public purchase offer for all Dea Capital shares.

The offer, promoted by the offeror Nova, a company wholly owned by De Agostini, was launched on a number of shares equal to approximately 32% of the share capital of Dea Capital, for a total maximum outlay of 129 million euro.

Equita supported the independent directors of Dea Capital in evaluating the consideration for the takeover bid and issued a fairness opinion on the adequacy of the same from a financial point of view.