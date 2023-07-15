Home » Dear flights, fines for airlines? It is not enough. We need to reimburse consumers
Business

by admin
People are waiting for plane at the airport

Expensive prices, skyrocketing airline tickets. The proposal: reimburse consumers directly

Il high prices make themselves felt and affect the wallets of those who use a good or a service, as well as creating inflation. Just to give an example: “the average rate for a flight ticket one way on an intra-European route is 57 euros, while in March 2022 (despite the start of the war in Ukraine and the wake of the Covid emergency) the average cost was around 34 euros. That is a decidedly disproportionate increase of 68% in just one year”.

Now, the Government and the Authorities in charge of the price controls threaten to impose hefty fines for these indiscriminate price hikes. Ok for the fines, but the users of this service still lose out, namely the consumersand I am convinced that the companies can very well tolerate the many because they are not proportional to the forfeited income. Numerical example: if the Authority imposes a fine of 5,000,000 euros on a company, while the latter has collected a 68% increase in the air ticket worth 100 euros on 500,000 passengers, i.e. 68 euros for 500,000 tickets per total amount is 34,000,000 (thirty-four million) euros, so the company doesn’t care when it can collect with impunity 29,000,000 (twenty-nine million) euros.

