The tour guide who stopped the girl who defaced the Colosseum speaks: “Her parents told me, what’s wrong with it?”

In the last few hours a 17-year-old Swiss tourist, on holiday in Rome with her family, was surprised by a tour guide to engrave the initial of her name on a base of the Colosseum. Another disfigurement, just a few days after the one committed by the 31-year-old Bulgarian resident in the United Kingdom. Who stopped and filmed the young woman is the guide David Battaglino, of the City Walkers agency, who a Republic Rome he says: «It’s the first time I’ve managed to film an act of vandalism at the Colosseum but in six years I’ve seen dozens of them, some even tear off parts of the wall. They even spat on me once for scolding a boy.’

The parents of the girl driving: “Just a little girl, she’s not doing anything wrong”

“I was doing the Colosseum tour with my group. And a Mexican boy – explains Battaglino – nodded to me to point out that girl. I kept talking to the group and with my cell phone I filmed the girl and after a few seconds my group applauded me. To her, in English, I said: ‘Do you want a round of applause?’. The young woman understood that she had ended up in the crosshairs of those who are protected by art and she left to go towards her family ». «I told the parents that what their daughter had done was illegal and they kicked me out with a gesture of annoyance. I told the group that I would indicate the family to the supervisor, I photographed and followed them and immediately reached the supervisor to indicate them to them,” added the guide. Parents tried to minimize her: «She’s just a little girl, she wasn’t doing anything wrong». The young woman, on the other hand, ended up in the barracks with her family. Now you will have to face a complaint from the police in Piazza Venezia.

Read also:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

