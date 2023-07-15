Largo Reports Fatality Following Injuries Sustained at its Maracás Menchen Mine Chemical Plant

Largo Inc. (“Largo” or the “Company”) (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) is deeply saddened to report an employee fatality as a result of an accident that occurred on Thursday,

July 13, 2023 at the chemical plant of the Company’s Maracás Menchen Mine, located in Bahia State, Brazil. The injured party was transported to local medical facilities in Jequié, Bahia State,

where, after receiving medical attention, he was pronounced deceased. One other contractor involved in the incident suffered minor injuries and has been discharged from the hospital. Largo

immediately launched an investigation into how this tragedy occurred and is working with local authorities to determine the cause.

Largo extends its sincerest sympathy to the family, friends and co-workers of the deceased. Over the course of its nine-year history, Largo has maintained an excellent safety track record through

the use of rigorous precautionary methods and preventive measures. The health and safety of the Company’s workforce remains a top priority and it is focused on ensuring that the entire team is

receiving the needed support during this difficult time.

