Bayern Honorary President on request transfer: Hoeneß pushes ahead – “Then we’ll get Kane”

Uli Hoeneß has publicly commented on Harry Kane’s transfer poker. “He signaled very clearly in all talks that his decision was made,” said Hoeneß, thereby increasing the pressure on the negotiations. A risky move.

The fact that FC Bayern would like to sign Harry Kane is perhaps the worst-kept secret in world football. At least that was it. Because now Uli Hoeneß has commented on Harry Kane’s poker and thus publicly confirmed that there are negotiations with the center forward and his club Tottenham Hotspur. “He has clearly signaled in all conversations that his decision stands. And if it stays, then we’ll get him,” said Hoeneß on Saturday on the sidelines of FC Bayern Munich’s first session in the Tegernsee training camp.

An unusual occurrence. Normally, clubs that are in negotiations do not comment publicly on such talks. Hoeneß now even revealed the wishes of star striker Kane. Wouldn’t such an approach make the English national player rethink? Because fans and club management would certainly not like to hear such statements about their striker.

Tuchel: “Of course no comment” on Kane

Honorary President and Supervisory Board member Hoeneß is again actively involved in the squad planning of the club after a long absence since the dismissal of Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic. Bayern coach Tuchel had only recently confirmed that he would hold regular meetings with Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge to discuss the transfer strategy. When asked about Kane, he replied: “Of course I don’t comment on players who are not under contract with us.”

The fact that Hoeneß is relatively sure of his cause is also shown by the conviction that “Tottenham will have to give in” if Kane does not change his mind. The English international striker from Tottenham Hotspur “would like to play internationally,” stressed Hoeneß. “Tottenham won’t be active there next season – unlike our club. He now has another opportunity to come to a top club in Europe.”

Hoeneß on Tottenham boss: “a savvy professional”

The negotiations for Kane drag on for weeks. Hoeneß now gave insights: Spurs boss Daniel Levy is “clever. We have to get him to the point where he calls a number. He plays for time, is a savvy professional. I appreciate him very much. But we are on the other side neither do people who have been doing this since yesterday.” Nobody can expect to complete such a transfer “in a week”. The advisory side, Kane’s father and brother, is very pleasant, Hoeneß emphasized: “They always stood by what they said.” It remains to be seen whether this will remain so after Hoeneß’s public advance.

