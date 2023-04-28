Decaro (Anci), the delay of the municipalities on kindergartens is the fault of the government

Decaro (Anci), the delay of the municipalities on the Pnrr-financed nursery schools is the fault of the government

“The municipalities have 40 billion euros of Pnrr to spend, which is a huge amount. We’ve never had the chance to spend so many resources though they are 19% of the total 200 billion of the Pnrr. The problem is that everyone only cares about those and nobody knows where the resources of the other 81% of the funds in the plan are,” he said Antonio Decaro mayor of Bari and president of Anci.

“I don’t know why but there is a particular fury towards the communì. We, from the investigation that the Anac carried out early where all the tenders are communicated, have received 31 billion and we have already tendered for 17.7, that is 56% of what they have assigned us. We are doing our part. When there were tenders everyone said that the municipalities would not be able to respond because they do not have the personnel and economic resources to rely on outsiders. It’s true, but we presented projects for 80 billion euros, double what was required of us” he added.

Review the schedule

Decaro therefore asked to re-establish the intermediate deadlines of the Pnrr time schedule. “You can’t ask a municipality to do everything in 6 months. Certainly a part by June will do what is expected from the timetable, for those who will not succeed,” he said. “We are asking not to postpone the date beyond 2026, but to re-establish the intermediate deadlines,” she specified.

The most imminent is May 31st, the date by which the municipalities must have published the tender for the assignment of the nursery school works. The second is June 30 to award the work to be carried out. A time too tight for the mayor of Bari due to technical issues.

Focus has finished the nest

“We don’t have an alarm on nursery schools – he specified – in the sense that there are some municipalities that are far ahead and others that are behind schedule. We waited 5 months for us to sign an agreement. The municipalities are asked in 6 months to make the executive project, to contract out the works and to award them. We are not there with the times, but not our fault: when the ranking was published, we asked to use the first resources to make the projects but the government replied that we had to wait for the agreement first”.

Among the critical points Decaro registers abandonment by the municipal administrations of other planning and maintenance because concentrated on the funds of the Pnrr. “It’s a problem – concluded the number one of the Anci – because those of the Pnrr are not the only resources, there are many but there are also other projects to pursue”.