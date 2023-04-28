Ukraine-Russia war, the news of April 28|Kiev is once again under attack by Russian missiles. Explosions in the night in Dnipro, Kremenchuk and Poltava, two dead

From our correspondent, Lorenzo Cremonesi

ZAPORIZHZHIA — It had been several weeks since Kiev had not been hit again from missiles. There had been some drone alerts lately and they hadn’t even felt the atmosphere of a new normality that now characterizes the capital. But early this morning the area of ​​the capital has once again come under fire by Russian missiles.

For now there are still no reports of damage or victims, they could arrive soon. Unless military targets were hit and then it would be silence. Instead, we know of damage and victims in the rest of the country. There are reportedly at least 5 dead, including a woman and a five-year-old child in Dnipro. Some urban centers in the rest of the center of the country were affected, in addition to Dnipro also Kremenchuk and Poltava. For the second day in a row, the center of Mykolaiv in the south was attacked again. Here it seems that the Russians are trying to disturb the preparations for the next Ukrainian offensive which could start in the coming weeks. The arrival of Western military aid and the onset of heat are bringing the time of the attack closer.