317 employees were awarded the May 1st Labor Medal of Guangdong Province Over 60% of the winners came from the grassroots

The results of the 2023 National and Provincial May 1st Labor Awards in Guangdong Province have been announced, and more than 60% of the winners are from the grassroots

Yangcheng Evening News reporter Hou Mengfei reported: On April 27, the All-China Federation of Trade Unions held a 2023 celebration of the “May 1st” International Labor Day and the National May 1st Labor Award and National Worker Pioneer Commendation Conference in Beijing. Among them, 9 National May 1st Labor Certificates, 53 National May 1st Labor Medals (including 2 single list awards) and 48 National Worker Pioneer Awards were awarded in Guangdong. In the afternoon of the same day, Guangdong Province celebrated the “May 1st” International Labor Day in 2023 and the May 1st Labor Awards Commendation Conference was held, commending 132 provincial May 1st labor certificates, 317 provincial May 1st labor medals, and 164 provincial worker pioneers.

The selection highlights key industries and manufacturing industries

According to reports, this selection adheres to the overall situation of the service center, conscientiously implements the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party and the deployment requirements of the province’s high-quality development conference, and highlights the key industries in the modern industrial system, the manufacturing industry, “dual districts” and “Three major platforms” construction. Among them, among the National May 1st Labor Awards for recognition, 83 individuals and collectives from key industries in Guangdong accounted for 75.5% of the total, and 33% of the recommended objects came from the manufacturing industry, including Guangzhou Nanyang Cable, a traditional manufacturing industry, and advanced manufacturing. BYD Auto Industry Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. Automotive Engineering Research Institute, and many excellent teams involved in the construction of major projects such as the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Passage and the Pearl River Delta Water Resources Allocation; among the commended provincial May 1st Labor Awards, There are 393 individuals and collectives in key industries, accounting for 64.11% of the total. 28.2% of the recommended objects come from the manufacturing industry, including Duanhua Chip Resistor Branch of Guangdong Fenghua High-tech Co., Ltd., a high-tech enterprise, and traditional manufacturing industries. Guangdong Changhong Electronics Co., Ltd., as well as Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Zone Development Co., Ltd., which strengthens the cooperation between Shenzhen and Hong Kong, and other enterprises and teams.

Highlighting the advanced nature is also a major feature of the annual selection work. The selection reflects the advanced nature and insists on strictly controlling the quality of candidates. The recommendation and selection work is strictly in accordance with the procedural requirements of “two trials and three publicity”, and earnestly carry out grassroots unit publicity, preliminary review, municipal publicity, re-examination, and provincial publicity. Adhere to the principle of bottom-up, democratic recommendation, and selection of the best from the best to carry out recommendation selection. Candidates are selected through democratic procedures such as the employee representative meeting, and three rounds of publicity are carried out; carefully review the minutes of the employee representative meeting, Publicize relevant materials such as certificates and honor bases, extensively solicit the opinions of employees and the public, and focus on reviewing the situation of enterprises and enterprise leaders through platforms such as the “National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System” and “China Executive Information Disclosure Network”.

The selection also focused on the construction and reform of the industrial workforce, and selected a group of compound, knowledge-based, and application-oriented high-skilled talents who promote technological change and industrial transformation and upgrading. Among the recipients of the National May 1st Labor Award from Guangdong Province, there are 10 people who enjoy special government allowances from the State Council, 17 professional and technical personnel with intermediate titles and above, and 16 high-skilled personnel with senior workers and above skill levels; Among the recipients of the May 1st Labor Award, there are 7 recipients of special government allowances from the State Council, 153 professional and technical personnel with intermediate titles and above, and 27 high-skilled personnel with senior workers and above.

More than 60% of the winners are from the grassroots

This year’s selection and recognition continues to focus on grassroots, front-line, and ordinary workers, with an emphasis on industrial workers. Among Guangdong Province’s National May 1st Labor Medals, 35 were industrial workers, other front-line workers and professional technicians, accounting for 68.6%; among the Provincial May 1st Labor Medals, 196 were industrial workers, other front-line workers and professional technicians. Accounted for 61.8%, including 111 industrial workers, accounting for 35%.

Key groups are also a focus of this year’s selection and recognition. Among the recommended National May 1st Labor Medals, there are medical personnel who have made outstanding contributions to the treatment of severe cases, such as Qin Tiehe, the leader of the Guangdong expert team for the treatment of the new crown virus, who has assisted Wuhan and other frontlines of epidemic prevention and control more than ten times, and made Chinese medicine for the national fight against the epidemic. Zou Xu, the “Chinese Good Doctor” who contributed; the Provincial May 1st Labor Medal, including 6 new employment forms of workers such as truck drivers, online car-hailing drivers, couriers, and takeaway delivery workers.

Migrant workers are the main body of industrial workers. The Provincial Federation of Trade Unions has always attached great importance to the selection of advanced models of migrant workers, and their proportions in the national and provincial May 1st Labor Medals are also increasing year by year. Among them, the National May 1st Labor Medal recommended 12 migrant workers; the Provincial May 1st Labor Medal recommended 50 migrant workers, accounting for 15.8%.

It is worth mentioning that in order to further promote the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and implement relevant policy requirements, this year the Provincial Federation of Trade Unions selects individuals with outstanding labor spirit from Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwanese workers working in Guangdong. The Hong Kong and Macau Federation of Trade Unions jointly participated, and the Hong Kong and Macau Liaison Office, the Provincial Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, and the Provincial Party Committee and Taiwan Affairs Office checked, and commended the Provincial May 1st Labor Medal for each employee from Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.

