From 2035, new cars that run on petrol or diesel will no longer be allowed to be sold in the EU.

The EU countries have finally decided to phase out new cars with internal combustion engines – with one exception.

The German government had blocked the decision of the EU states for weeks. The federal government has now asserted that even after 2035 it should still be possible to register combustion cars that are fueled exclusively with climate-friendly synthetic fuels.

Germany delayed confirmation of the agreement

Actually, negotiators from the EU states and the European Parliament had already agreed on the project at the end of October. In an unusual procedure, the German government made additional demands and thus delayed the confirmation of the negotiation result by several weeks. The FDP in particular has campaigned for so-called e-fuels.

E-fuels can be produced using renewable electricity from water and carbon dioxide extracted from the air. Unlike petrol or diesel, they do not release any additional climate-damaging gases. Critics complain, among other things, that they are needed more urgently in shipping and aviation.

Regret about loophole

“This paves the way to 100 percent emission-free mobility,” said Austria’s Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler before a meeting of the EU ministers responsible for energy. She is glad that the blockade has been resolved. “I think it’s a shame that a loophole was needed to take procrastinators along,” added Gewessler.

On Friday evening, the German government reached an agreement with the EU Commission on the compromise on the use of e-fuels.

It is completely open whether combustion engines will be approved in any relevant number after 2035. Experts also have doubts as to whether the exceptions for e-fuels – as agreed by the EU Commission and Germany – can be implemented.

E-fuel cars are also to be included in the EU regulations by a so-called delegated act. This is issued by the EU Commission, but the EU Parliament and the EU states can raise objections for two months.