Home » Deflation in just one year? That would be even worse than inflation
Business

Deflation in just one year? That would be even worse than inflation

by admin
Deflation in just one year? That would be even worse than inflation

Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon. The American Nobel Prize winner Milton Friedmann also received the Nobel Prize in 1976 for this guiding principle: according to the economist who died in 2006, inflation is the result of an oversupply of money, with the money supply increasing faster than production.

In fact, today’s inflation was preceded by a sharp expansion in the money supply. But should the theory apply to a collapse in the money supply, the global economy could soon experience the opposite of inflation: deflation.

See also  Twitter boss Elon Musk gives in to conflict with BBC

You may also like

Federal Statistical Office: German import prices are falling...

Arrest warrant for a former Juventus champion: one...

Germany: May unemployment unchanged at 5.6%

Inspiration is boundless, exploration is endless｜Golden Mouse and...

VW and BMW are catching up when switching...

Shadow banking is running: a market worth over...

The Valentino maison improves bonuses and welfare, with...

Shenzhen: Building a city-level intelligent computing power platform...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, May 31st. China holds back,...

Bahn calls further negotiations “pointless”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy