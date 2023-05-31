«The country is going in the wrong direction»- Corriere TV

Florida governor starts race for GOP nomination from Iowa by calling for an “American renaissance”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has kicked off his campaign for the GOP nomination for the White House, calling for “a resurgence of American greatness.” In a fiery speech at his first election event, he called American decline avoidable and offered himself as an alternative. “Our country is going in the wrong direction. We can see it and we can hear it,” DeSantis told about 500 people in an Evangelical Christian church auditorium in suburban Des Moines, Iowa. (LaPresse/Ap)