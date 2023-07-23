Home » Degree in Italy, work abroad. What rules for redemption?
Business

Degree in Italy, work abroad. What rules for redemption?

by admin
Degree in Italy, work abroad. What rules for redemption?

Dear reader, the master’s degree can be redeemed provided that there is no overlapping contribution for the same period and always for a maximum period equal to the legal duration of the course of study (in this case 5 years). The same goes for the PhD; since during the doctoral period your child was enrolled in the separate management, he will be able to redeem only the periods that do not coincide in time with the contribution paid in the separate management and if the seniority for the purposes of the right is, year by year, less than 12 months.

See also  From 4 January it will be 'game over' for the pandemic in the USA, word of Scott Gottlieb (former FDA and Pfizer adviser)

You may also like

Major Central Banks’ Monetary Policy Meetings and Fed...

NRW Finance Minister Marcus Optendrenk on the fight...

Mexican Peso Depreciates Against the Dollar Due to...

Women’s World Cup: What footballers earn – consultant...

Mattarella turns 82. What is your opinion of...

Cross-border Capital Flows Remain Stable as Foreign Exchange...

Employee stock options are expensive fun

Tom Ford Fashion, Zegna appoints Lelio Gavazza as...

Shopify aims to replace laid-off employees with AI

Casellati blinds Bardi in Basilicata. Are you the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy