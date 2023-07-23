Degree in Italy, work abroad. What rules for redemption?

Dear reader, the master’s degree can be redeemed provided that there is no overlapping contribution for the same period and always for a maximum period equal to the legal duration of the course of study (in this case 5 years). The same goes for the PhD; since during the doctoral period your child was enrolled in the separate management, he will be able to redeem only the periods that do not coincide in time with the contribution paid in the separate management and if the seniority for the purposes of the right is, year by year, less than 12 months.

