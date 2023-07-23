Exit poll Spain: PP wins, Vox down, majority uncertain

Listen to the audio version of the article

Alberto Nunez Feijòo’s PP, according to the data provided by the public TV Rtve, is the leading party in Spain having obtained between 145 and 150 seats; the Psoe keeps with a scissor between 113 and 118; Sumar, the left coalition led by Yolanda Diaz is third with 28-31 seats. Fourth Vox which, however, comes out halved with a number of seats between 24 and 27: the last legislature had 52. The pro-independence and local forces did well: Erc 9 seats, Jxcat 9, Pnv 5, EHbildu 6, Cup 1, Bng 1-2, Cc 1 and Tex 0-1. In fact, if official data confirmed these numbers, it would be very difficult for the right-wing to reach the threshold of 176 seats in order to have a majority.

According to Telecinco’s exit polls, the PP would have 150 seats, Vox badly with 31 seats, but together they would reach an absolute majority, with 181 seats, 5 over the necessary threshold of 176. The PSOE, according to these data, would be stuck at 112 seats, Sumar’s left fourth, under Abascal’s party, stuck at 27.

The exit polls were greeted by smiling faces in the national headquarters of the Spanish popular. Expressions of satisfaction have been seen among some of the executives who have already arrived at their headquarters in Madrid to follow up on the results. In the meantime, outside the headquarters, bated breath among the party sympathizers who have already arrived, with their eyes glued to their cell phones to study the still uncertain scenarios.

Vox avoids any reaction to polls released after the polls close. “Caution, let’s wait for the final results”, asked the general secretary Ignacio Garriga.

The reactions of the Spanish press

«Spain buries Sanchismo. Feijoo will govern, but he will need Vox’s support.’ This is the headline in the Spanish media after the polls in the early general elections closed. Grande defeated Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s PSOE, which had called elections early after its defeat in regional and municipal elections on May 29.

