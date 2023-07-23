Milinkovic Savic immediately scored in the ‘first’ with Al Hilal – Calcio

It took Sergej Milinkovic Savic just 70 seconds to make his mark in the ‘première’ in front of the crowd of his new Saudi Arabian team Al Hilal.

In fact, in today’s friendly match at the King Fahd International Stadium against Al Kuwait, the former Lazio ‘Sergeant’ opened the scoring by scoring in the 2nd minute.

The game then finished 4-2 for Milinkovic and his teammates, and the other new signing Ruben Neves also scored, who scored his fourth goal from a penalty. The ex of Napoli Kalidou Koulibaly is also on the field in Al Hilal, with the n.3 shirt.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

