European Games: ÖTTV trio is in the singles round of 16

European Games

The first part of the table tennis competition on Saturday at the European Games in Kraków brought Austria’s players consistently victories and a place in the round of sixteen. Number two seeded European champion Sofia Polcanova defeated Greek Aiaterini Toliou 4:0, Robert Gardos (No. 14) defeated Finn Benedek Olah 4:1 and Daniel Habesohn defeated Brit Liam Pitchford 4:3.



24.06.2023 14.09

Online since today, 2:09 p.m

If Polcanova had no problems and Gardos gained the upper hand after losing the opening set, Habesohn managed an outsider win against the number 9 of the tournament after being 3-1 down. In the deciding set, the Viennese dominated from the point of 5:5.

On Friday Habesohn won 4-1 against the Greek Ioannis Sgouropoulus. Habesohn’s next opponent will not be determined until Saturday evening, Gardos meets Darko Jorgic (4) from Slovenia on Sunday morning and Polcanova meets Yuan Jia Nan from France late on Sunday afternoon.

GEPA/OEOC After his opening win against the Greek Sgouropoulus, Habesohn also prevailed against the Brit Pitchford

Gardos/Polcanova in the quarterfinals

On Saturday afternoon Gardos/Polcanova are still in action in the quarterfinals of the mixed doubles against the top seeded Romanians Bernadette Szocs/Ovidiu Ionescu. Szocs is Polcanova’s European Champion doubles partner, but women’s and men’s doubles are not played at the European Games.

The team competition – for Austria only for women, including Karoline Mischek, who was eliminated in the second individual round on Friday – begins on Wednesday. Round of 16 opponents of the Austrians come from the selection of the organizing country Poland.