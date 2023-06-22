Delfin, in 2022 a record profit of 650 million euros

(Teleborsa) – dolphinthe holding company of the Del Vecchio family, closed 2022 with dividend income amounting to over 720 million euros and a Net income to around 650 million, an increase of 70% compared to 2021. The meeting, which met under the chairmanship of Francesco Milleri, highlighted “the best performance ever of the holding” and “all the main companies in the portfolio, profitable and with high levels of profitability, contributed to the result”.

The value of assets under management (NAV) of the companies in the portfolio at current prices is approximately 29 billion, up by more than 50% compared to the end of 2018, the year of creation of EssilorLuxottica.

“The results recorded last year make us extremely satisfied. And the best way to celebrate our founder, Leonardo Del Vecchio, one year after his disappearance (which took place on June 27, 2022, ed.). The thought of him and the vision of him are and will remain the soul of Delfin,” Milleri said.

5% goes to the Del Vecchio Foundation

Delfin will donate 32 million euros to Leonardo Del Vecchio Foundation – 5% of operating profits – to support projects of solidarity and social utility in the fields of scientific research, education and training, public health, explains a note.

Delfin, based on the performance of the investee companies, esteem to receive dividends incurrent year for a total of over 860 million euros, up 20% on 2022.