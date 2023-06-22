Parkinson, seven golf competitions to send the disease into the hole

after theAlzheimer it is the most widespread neurodegenerative disease and, contrary to what one might think, it does not only affect old age and has strong repercussions on the whole family unit. There are over 10 million patients estimated worldwide with a progressive increase in new cases over the last few decades. Greater support for patients and their families helps to deal with this disease with greater serenity, which is not limited to the well-known motor symptoms, such as slowing down, trembling and rigidity, but it concerns many aspects of the person and his life. For this reason, after the success of the last edition, it returns by popular demand Golf for Parkinson, the golf circuit that turns the spotlight on the disease that can also be controlled with movement. With the sponsorship of Italian Golf Federation there will be 7 qualifying competitions at 7 Golf Clubs distributed between Northern – Central and Southern Italy, which have put themselves on the line to raise funds and thus support research on the second neurological disease in Italy. The final will take place on November 4th at the Castello Tolcinasco Golf Resort & Spa LIMPE Foundation was born in 2014 with the purpose of social solidarity. The main objective of the Foundation is precisely the support of medical-scientific research, training and dissemination of information on Parkinson’s disease. The Foundation operates nationally and internationally in collaboration with the Italian Parkinson’s Society and Movement Disorders LIMPE – DISMOV

BIND

Instead, it will start from the province of Turin on 24 June where the golfers will compete on the course of the Royal Park I Roveri to then continue on 29 June near the capital, or at the Fioranello Golf Club in Ciampino. We then return to the north, in Brianza with the stage on 22 July at the Barlassina Country Club. Also in the summer, close to August 15th, we move to the Aosta Valley Alps. In fact, on 16 August the Courmayeur et Grandes Jorasses Golf Club will host the golfers who want to support research into Parkinson’s disease on the occasion of the 62nd GOLD SUEDE – MARONE CINZANO TROPHY. On September 9, the protagonist will be Catania, with its Sicilia’s Picciolo Etna Golf. Then we return to central Italy at the Argentario Golf Club on 21 October to conclude the circuit with the final which will take place in the Castello Tolcinasco Golf Club, in the province of Milan on 4 November. The Competitions at all the clubs will take place following the same rules and the winner will be whoever has obtained the best gross pair score and the best net pair score of the entire Golf for Parkinson 2023 circuit.

