Departures and additions in the Castell Bank

SShifting chairs on the Management Board and Supervisory Board of the Fürstlich Castell’sche Bank in Würzburg: With Christian Hille, the bank is losing a capital market specialist who was hired by the fund company DWS in 2020, who only moved up to the Management Board at the beginning of 2023 and who reorganized and expanded asset management. The bank refers to personal reasons.

According to information from the FAZ, the 52-year-old Hille wants to set up his own wealth management boutique. Hille’s duties on the board will also be taken on by private customer board member Thomas Rosenfeld, who actually came to Castell-Bank from BW-Bank in mid-2021 as designated spokesman for the board. But Ingo Mandt, who switched from chairman of the supervisory board to the position of spokesman for the board of directors in spring 2021, is still at the helm. Quite successfully: in 2022, the Castell-Bank achieved an annual surplus of 4.1 million euros (previous year: 5.1 million euros).

Change in the supervisory board

There are also changes in the supervisory board in the bank, which was founded in 1774 and belongs to the two families of Ferdinand Prince of Castell-Castell and Otto Prince of Castell-Rüdenhausen. Jan Bettink, former CEO of Berlin Hyp and Mandt’s successor as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Castell-Bank since April 2021, has now resigned from this post at the age of 68. His successor is an old acquaintance in Frankfurt: Attorney Christoph Schücking, 71 years old, until recently chairman of the supervisory board of Metzler-Bank thanks to his connections to the Bonamese line of the von Metzler family.

With the decreasing importance of the Bonameser branch of the family, the former DZ-Bank CEO Wolfgang Kirsch von Schücking has now taken over the chairmanship of the Metzler-Bank. Parallel to his time at Metzler-Bank, he had also been a member of the Supervisory Board of Castell-Bank since 2012. The 33-year-old Jessica Holzbach, co-founder of the digital payment service provider Penta, which specializes in small and medium-sized companies, is a newcomer to Bettink’s supervisory board.