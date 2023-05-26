DIGITAL LICENSE Thanks to the IO app it will be directly on your smartphone – News

Once the lawsuit concerning the future of the Spid has been filed, attention is shifting towards another element that should become very important in the path that will lead to the digitization of documents.

Let’s talk about the digital portfolio made available to the IO app which will include some of the main documents we use in relations with the Public Administration.

Initially, the app should integrate the driving licence, health card and electoral card. Apparently the digital transformation department headed by the Prime Minister has already been working on it for months and plans to release test versions to get to the launch for all users in the first half of 2024.

The IO App can continue to be accessed both via Spid and via an electronic identity card. Then within the application we will be able to access the “IT Wallet”, the digital wallet with the driving license and other documents (there are also plans to upload the European Disability Card and in the future other certificates, for example the qualification) .

The audience is that of citizens who use the App Io, the application managed by PagoPa which currently allows the use of the services of 12,800 public administrations.