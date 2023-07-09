Descalzi, Eni Plenitude listing perhaps in 2024

In a context of market volatility, the listing of companies is a sensitive issue. Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni, recently addressed this topic referring to the listing project of the subsidiary Plenitude. “In these market conditions, it is impossible to think about quotation”, he said, emphasizing the uncertainty of the moment.

The strategy of Eni Plenitude has been, and continues to be, that of achieving positive results and growth. The focus is on strengthening the renewable energy sector, with an eye to the future, towards biogas and columns for electric mobility. “The more Eni Plenitude grows, the more it values ​​itself”, declared Descalzi, underlining the importance of continuous growth.

Finally, regarding the quotation, the goal remains unchanged, even if the time may vary. “I don’t know whether in 2023, let’s hope, if not in 2024”, concluded Descalzi, leaving open the possibility of a delay due to current market conditions. Despite this, the intention to proceed with the listing of Plenitude is clear, signaling a strong commitment to the future.

