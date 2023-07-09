Mexico, a journalist of the newspaper “La Jornada” found dead: a drug cartel is suspected

A newspaper reporter The Conference, in Mexico, he was found dead in the Mexican state of Nayarit on the Pacific coast. The Conference reported that the body of journalist Luis Martín Sanchez Iniguez was found on the outskirts of the state capital, Tepic. The Nayarit public prosecutor’s office said Iniguez, 59, had been missing since Wednesday and an appeal was launched to find him. But the bureau did not immediately confirm the identification of the body. The journalist’s wife reported him missing, along with a computer and his cell phone.

“There are signs of violence on the reporter’s body, with two handwritten marks,” prosecutors said in a statement, but did not reveal what the messages said. Handwritten marks are often left by drug cartels with the bodies of victims, but the office said the motive for the murder is still being investigated.

In February, news photographer José Ramiro Araujo was stabbed and beaten to death in the state of Baja California, which borders northern Mexico. The year 2022 was the year with the most fatalities ever for workers in the Mexican media system, with 15 deaths. Sanchez Iniguez was last seen in Xalisco, a Nayarit town long linked to heroin and opium smuggling. He would be at least the second journalist killed in Mexico this year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

