Richard Lutz, CEO of Deutsche Bahn, at the presentation of the new design in the ICE in May 2022. Lutz doubled his salary last year – despite the poor performance of Deutsche Bahn. picture alliance/dpa/Carsten Koall

Deutsche Bahn has published its annual report. This also shows the salary of the board of directors. Bahn boss Richard Lutz received around 2.24 million euros for 2022, including bonuses. This is twice the amount as in the previous year.

Bahn boss Richard Lutz received more than twice as much money from his company last year as a year earlier. According to the annual report published on Thursday, the remuneration of the CEO was 2.24 million euros. His base salary was almost 970,000 euros. Added to this was a bonus of more than 1.26 million euros.

Infrastructure board member Berthold Huber ended up with a total remuneration of 1.41 million euros (2021: 662,000 euros), HR board member Martin Seiler earned 1.39 million euros (2021: 659,000 euros).

According to the annual report, Deutsche Bahn was also in the red in 2022. Despite a turnover of 56.3 billion euros, the end result was a loss of 230 million euros. After all: Before taxes and interest, a profit of 1.3 billion euros was generated.

Railway workers fight for higher wages

A performance-related bonus was paid to all Management Board members in the past year. According to the annual reports, the board members did not receive such bonuses in 2021 and 2020.

In 2022, Deutsche Bahn was struggling with numerous infrastructure problems and poor punctuality. The group is currently negotiating with the EVG union about a new collective agreement for around 180,000 employees. The EVG demands at least 650 euros more per month for all employees or twelve percent more money for the upper wage groups.

Among other things, Deutsche Bahn has offered to raise wages in two steps by a total of five percent. In addition, one-time payments of a total of 2500 euros were promised. The EVG rejects this.

jg/dpa