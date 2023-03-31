France’s exceptional footballer Wendie Renard returns to the national team just over a month after her emotional team retirement. The new women’s national coach Herve Renard (54) called up the 32-year-old defender and longtime captain on Friday for the upcoming international matches against Colombia on April 7 and against Olympic champions Canada on April 11.

APA/AFP/Jeff Pachoud



The French association FFF parted ways with the controversial national coach Corinne Diacre almost three weeks ago and presented Herve Renard as his successor on Thursday. With Diacre there was an insurmountable break with the players, which harmed the interests of the national team, it was said about the separation. In addition to their management style, the lack of success in important tournaments also caused the separation.

The 142-time national player Renard justified her withdrawal at the end of February by saying, among other things, that she “can no longer support the current system”. After Renard, strikers Kadidiatou Diani (27) and Marie-Antoinette Katoto (24) also declared that they no longer wanted to play for the national team – at least temporarily. However, with less than four months to go before the start of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, you are missing from the squad for the two internationals.