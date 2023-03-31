11
The Dachsberg high school has been a cell phone-free zone for five weeks, at least almost, the cell phone challenge ends today. Most of the students followed the instructions and left their mobile phones at home, only six mobile phones were temporarily confiscated. The balance of the experiment, which the OÖN accompanied, is positive for many young people, teachers and director Ferdinand Karer.
See also Fires and heat, the situation of fine dust: overruns in the Upper Friuli, the data municipality by municipality