Home » Despite the nuclear phase-out: Founders still rely on nuclear energy
Business

Despite the nuclear phase-out: Founders still rely on nuclear energy

by admin
Despite the nuclear phase-out: Founders still rely on nuclear energy

From left: Franklin Servan-Schreiber (Transmutex), Götz Ruprecht (Dual Fluid) and investor Lukasz Gadowski rely on nuclear power.
Franklin Servan writer Götz Ruprecht, Lukasz Gadowski, MR.Cole_Photographer (Getty), collage: Dominik Schmitt

Germany has now finally phased out nuclear power. On April 15, the last three nuclear reactors went offline. It was not until the summer of 2022 that the EU Parliament decided to declare nuclear energy sustainable, which, however, also caused a lot of astonishment and protest. Especially in Germany, where people have long since said goodbye to it. The technology is too expensive and too unsafe, according to experts such as Christoph Pistner from the Ökoinstitut Darmstadt or Claudia Kemfert from the German Institute for Economic Research.

Despite the shutdown of the last nuclear reactors, there are debates about turning nuclear power plants back on. Proponents of nuclear energy cite a possible energy bottleneck in Germany as the reason, which could also arise from a future higher demand for electricity.

Safe nuclear reactors from startups

The government alliance SPD, Gründer and FDP is currently divided on the question of whether nuclear power should remain in Germany or not. In any case, the two startup founders Götz Ruprecht, co-founder of the German-Canadian nuclear startup Dual Fluid, and Franklin Servan Schreiber, also founder and CEO of the Swiss nuclear startup Transmutex, are insisting on a return to nuclear energy. Both develop new types of nuclear reactors, so-called small modular reactors (German: “small modular reactors”).

See also  Pensions March 2023, 500 euros more per month. The details

You may also like

Air France acquitted in plane crash trial

Credit Suisse: $4.4bn outflows from funds after UBS...

Electric luxury, Mercedes Maybach Eqs Suv by Simonluca...

The 3rd Consumer Expo successfully concluded Henan’s exhibitors’...

G7 opposes a partnership of values ​​between Russia...

The EU adopts new rules for standby appliances

Otto boss explains why he does not want...

Revenue: Mef, in the first two months of...

Hong Kong Airlines and 4 OTAs jointly launch...

Internet control is an illusion

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy