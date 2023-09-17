Detroit Motor Show 2023: not just trucks, Audi amazes with an electric supercar

Listen to the audio version of the article

DETROIT – The Auto Show starts again with trucks, the most popular format in the USA. There are two 2024 model years: Ford with the F-150 updated with a new front end and improved technology and Jeep with the Gladiator, previewed with aesthetic details derived from the new Wrangler. Both will not arrive in Europe. On the other hand, Audi is debuting the RS E-Tron GT Ice Race Edition in a limited edition of 99 units for the Old Continent. Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Audi Sport. It has a complex exterior design. The base color is metallic silver, but there is an aluminum coating with shades of white to create a three-dimensional effect.

Audi explains that the look evokes ice crystals. There are also purple accents on the front. The car rides on 21-inch black wheels. The interior, then, is characterized by silver-coloured leather on the central seat panels, on the shoulder arches and on the side panels. The steering wheel has a mix of leather and Alcantara. The car’s serial number is displayed in the infotainment and there is also purple ambient lighting. Under the hood it has the most powerful battery powertrain with 646 hp and 830 Nm of torque for 3.3 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h. The price is to be defined. At Audi they explain that they wanted the car to pay homage to the exciting atmosphere of motorsport and the spirit of racing legends of the past, but looking to the future.